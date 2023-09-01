Movies | News

Breaking: Producer Gifts Rs 100 Crores From Profits To Rajinikanth (Sunny Deol Can Expect The Same)

A source from Chennai reveals, “There is nothing unusual in that gesture. Many producers have come back to Rajini Sir with parts of the profit after his films have smashed records.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
01 Sep,2023 16:48:37
Rajinikanth has just delivered one of the biggest hits of his career. At last count Jailer has earned worldwide profits of 340 crores at the Indian boxoffice.

The Jailer producer Kalinithi Maran of Sun Pictures, in a show of token appreciation handed over cheque of Rs 100 crores to Rajinikanth as his (rightful) share from the profits.This, above Rajini’s basic remuneration which was close to 80 crores.

Another senior superstar with a mega-blockbuster Gadar 2 released on the same day as Jailer is all set receive the same show of largesse as Rajinikanth. Gadar producers Zee Studios who paid Sunny Deol a measly remuneration of Rs 8 crores,will now share a substantial cut from the staggering profits with their actor who made Gadar a historic hit.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

