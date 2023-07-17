Breaking: Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3 to hit floors soon, Arshad Warsi confirms

Laughter will hit hard as the hit comedy franchise “Welcome” and the courtroom drama series “Jolly LLB”! Veteran actor Arshad Warsi has confirmed that “Welcome 3” is officially in the works, bringing back the beloved ensemble cast that made the previous instalments a resounding success. The upcoming film will feature the comedic prowess of superstars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal, promising a laughter-packed extravaganza that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

In addition to the “Welcome” franchise, Arshad Warsi has also shared another exciting update. After missing out on the second instalment, he reveals that he will join forces again with Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated “Jolly LLB 3.” The previous two films in the series showcased Warsi’s impeccable comedic timing and Kumar’s remarkable acting skills, garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. With the dynamic duo back on-screen together, fans can expect another entertaining courtroom drama filled with wit and humour.

Talking to HT City, Arshad Warsi confirmed it saying, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger than life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people,” This came after the publication reached out to him asking why he’s been missing from the big screen. To which he said, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”

Talking about Jolly LLB 3, he said, “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad,” he says. It almost feels surreal that the first one starred him, the second one had Kumar, and the third brings both of them together. It wasn’t meant to be like this, though.