ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Breaking: Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3 to hit floors soon, Arshad Warsi confirms

Laughter will hit hard as the hit comedy franchise "Welcome" and the courtroom drama series "Jolly LLB"! Veteran actor Arshad Warsi has confirmed that "Welcome 3" is officially in the works, bringing back the beloved ensemble cast that made the previous instalments a resounding success.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 17:30:11
Breaking: Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3 to hit floors soon, Arshad Warsi confirms 834668

Laughter will hit hard as the hit comedy franchise “Welcome” and the courtroom drama series “Jolly LLB”! Veteran actor Arshad Warsi has confirmed that “Welcome 3” is officially in the works, bringing back the beloved ensemble cast that made the previous instalments a resounding success. The upcoming film will feature the comedic prowess of superstars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal, promising a laughter-packed extravaganza that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

In addition to the “Welcome” franchise, Arshad Warsi has also shared another exciting update. After missing out on the second instalment, he reveals that he will join forces again with Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated “Jolly LLB 3.” The previous two films in the series showcased Warsi’s impeccable comedic timing and Kumar’s remarkable acting skills, garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. With the dynamic duo back on-screen together, fans can expect another entertaining courtroom drama filled with wit and humour.

Talking to HT City, Arshad Warsi confirmed it saying, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger than life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people,” This came after the publication reached out to him asking why he’s been missing from the big screen. To which he said, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”

Talking about Jolly LLB 3, he said, “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad,” he says. It almost feels surreal that the first one starred him, the second one had Kumar, and the third brings both of them together. It wasn’t meant to be like this, though.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Arshad Warsi talks about disparities, nepotism in Bollywood, says ‘I am not even complaining, I accept it’ 832792
Arshad Warsi talks about disparities, nepotism in Bollywood, says ‘I am not even complaining, I accept it’
Shraddha Kapoor To Maniesh Paul: Ace Fashion At Jio Studio Red Carpet 796564
Shraddha Kapoor To Maniesh Paul: Ace Fashion At Jio Studio Red Carpet
Big News: SEBI poses market ban on Arshad Warsi, wife and 44 others 780039
Big News: SEBI poses market ban on Arshad Warsi, wife and 44 others
Munna Bhai-Circuit Is Back: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reunite for new project, deets inside 762690
Munna Bhai-Circuit Is Back: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reunite for new project, deets inside
Deepika Padukone To Sushant Singh Rajput: Background Dancers Turned Popular Actors
Bollywood’s Adorable Couple – Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Deshmukh Giving Us Major Couple Goals
Latest Stories
Guess who's the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe? 834701
Guess who’s the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe?
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav 834674
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house 834691
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house
Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara 834669
Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara
Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details 834666
Gavie Chahal serves the needy in the flood-hit region of Patiala; read details
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha? 834665
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha?
Read Latest News