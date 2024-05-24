After Sanjay Dutt’s exit, Jackie Shroff joins ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

The past few days witnessed several developments when it comes to the ensemble-led film, Welcome To The Jungle. News about Sanjay Dutt exiting the project shocked many and reports suggested that Dutt exited over being frustrated with multiple script changes and scheduling conflicts as well. Later, there were reports about him parting ways due to health issues.

Nevertheless, the chapter has ended and owing to that, Welcome To The Jungle has now welcomed a new entry in the form of actor Jackie Shroff.

A report suggested how Shroff has been signed on to play the character that Suniel Shetty was signed for and isn’t a replacement for Dutt. It is being said that Suniel Shetty, who has been a part of the film since its inception will now be playing Dutt’s character instead. The makers have reworked the characters and re-cast accordingly, where Shroff has been silently shooting with the film for a while now.

The humor surrounding Dutt’s character mainly came from machoism and hence, Shetty was easily the best choice to take over, as the USP of the character remains intact. Welcome To The Jungle boasts of one of the biggest ensemble casts of all time.

Apart from Shroff and Shetty, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi in key roles.