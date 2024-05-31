Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Appearance – Fake Or Real: Get To Know From Film Director And Actor Deepak Tijori

Deepak Tijori the acclaimed actor and film director is even today known for his work in films Aashiqui, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Ghulam, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Sadak etc. He has also been a participant in one of the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss. Deepak recently visited the Cannes, which is regarded as one of the biggest global platforms of recognition. Celebrities throng to showcase their calibre at this level of recognition, but Deepak Tijori’s experience at Cannes 2024 gives us a very different picture.

We were awestruck seeing a video of InstantBollywood where Deepak spilt the beans of what he saw at Cannes. Mentioning his experience as ‘khaufnaak’, Deepak said so in the video. We take reference from the video for this write-up here.

Says Deepak in his interview with Instant Bollywood, “This was my first visit to Cannes. I have heard a lot about it from people. But what I saw was a very different ambience altogether. The presentation that we get to see of Cannes is very different from what we see in reality. The reality was literally scary (khaufnaak). There was a red carpet spread out where one could click as many pictures as required. There was another red carpet where one could enter by paying up. I was shocked to see it.”

Video Courtesy: Instant Bollywood

Well, this is what Deepak Tijori had to say about the lavish red carpets of Cannes. What do you feel about this?