Celebrities seek divine blessings: Deepika Padukone at Tirupati, Shah Rukh Khan visits Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi

Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan recently embarked on pilgrimages to seek divine blessings at two iconic temples in India. Deepika, accompanied by her family, visited the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple, while Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana made a spiritual sojourn to the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. The visits come at a significant time for both actors, with Deepika preparing for the release of her upcoming film “Fighter” and Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated comedy-drama “Dunki” set to hit the screens.

Amid tight security, Deepika graced the Tirupati Balaji Temple on Friday, seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji. The actor, dressed in an elegant cream and golden ethnic ensemble with a red stole, was accompanied by her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha Padukone. Videos circulating online capture moments of Deepika making her way inside the temple and leaving after offering prayers with her family. This spiritual excursion follows her arrival in Tirumala a day earlier, donning a black outfit as she embarked on her quest for divine blessings.

Simultaneously, Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Badshah of Bollywood,’ and his daughter Suhana embarked on a spiritual journey to the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. Accompanied by Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani, the trio was captured in a video posted by news agency ANI, offering prayers inside the temple premises. Suhana Khan, dressed in a graceful green suit with a matching dupatta, led the way, followed by Pooja Dadlani in a beige outfit. Shah Rukh Khan, donned in a white T-shirt, denims, and a jacket, sported a cap and glasses, maintaining a modest yet stylish appearance. The visit to Shirdi comes just a week before the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s comedy-drama “Dunki”.