Chandu Champion Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Breaks Record With Collection Of Rs. 20 Crores In First Weekend

The sports drama ‘Chandu Champion,’ a unique blend of action and emotion starring the charismatic Kartik Aaryan, saw a significant surge in box office numbers on its third day, solidifying its position with a strong opening weekend performance. The film has positive reviews from critics for its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

As per initial estimates, the film grossed Rs 10 crore at the box office on Sunday. According to sacnilk.com, this follows an opening-day collection of Rs 4.75 crore and a second-day earnings of Rs 7 crore, resulting in an anticipated total of Rs 21.75 crore.

According to a statement by the film’s team, Chandu Champion earned almost Rs 13.1 crore in its first two days of release. The film made Rs 5.40 crore on its opening day (Friday) and Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday.

About Chandu Champion Movie-

Chandu Champion is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the name of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kartik Aaryan stars as Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.