Chandu Champion Box Office Day 1: The Kartik Aaryan starrer starts slow; faces tough competition from ‘Munjya’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has given his blood, sweat and soul to the film, Chandu Champion which has been received well by the critics as well. A lot is riding high on the film and there are several expectations with its fate. However, the film has got off to a mediocre start as the film collected just around Rs 5.40 crores, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Fascinatingly, this is the lowest opening for Kartik Aaryan since his film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 released in 2015 and was a breakout hit. Aaryan’s last theatrical release, SatyaPrem Ki Katha opened around Rs 8.25 crores but his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 garnered Rs 14.11 crores on Day 1 and was a mega hit as it went on to make Rs 265.5 crores worldwide.

Chandu Champion witnessed an overall occupancy of 16.84% on Friday. While morning and afternoon shows remained low at 8.63% and 12.79%, the footfalls increased towards the evening and night shows and reached 16.48% and 29.47%, respectively.

The film did have the advantage of presenting affordable pricing of Rs 150 but that did not result in much of a difference for the film. To see if the film sustains over the weekend and so on, one has to see if the film holds well and has a chance to score double digits as well. Monday marks Eid and hence, there is a further opportunity to see if it benefits the film.

What’s even more interesting is that the film now faces tough competition from Munjya as well, who has been scoring impressive numbers at the box office and garnered around 3.75 crores on its second Friday, which is a fabulous number, as it stays consistent.