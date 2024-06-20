Chandu Champion Box Office: Film stays steady but is struggling with the numbers

Kartik Aaryan’a toughest and most ambitious project yet, Chandu Champion continues to have a steady but overall, slow run at the box office. The film has been mounted on a big scale, showcasing the story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

And despite positive reviews and increasingly better word-of-mouth, the film hasn’t managed to wow with its box office collection so far.

Now, with a mere collection of Rs 3 cr on Day 6, Chandu Champion has finally crossed the Rs 30 cr mark and has collected Rs 32 cr at the box office, according to industry tracker, Sacnilk.

The film opened to Rs 4.75 cr on day one and went on to collect Rs 7 cr on day two. On day three, the film collected Rs 9.75 cr- its highest single-day earnings, and on day four, the collections were at Rs 5 cr. Day 5 saw a dip, when it collected Rs 3.25 cr. And as mentioned above, it has collected 3 cr on Day 6.

The report also adds that Chandu Champion had a 13.45 percent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

Amidst all this, Aaryan is still raking in all the love and appreciation coming in not only from the fans and critics but also an array of industry insiders as well, where he recently shared veteran Shabana Azmi’s kind words on him and mentioned, ‘muje meri Eidi mil gayi.’

The film released on 14th June 2023.