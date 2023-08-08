ADVERTISEMENT
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth's Jailer

The celebrations kicked off in Chennai and Bengaluru, where offices declared an unofficial holiday to honor the release of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 17:44:44
The release of a Rajinikanth film is nothing short of a grand celebration in the world of Indian cinema. Fondly known as the “Superstar” of the Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth has a fan following that spans generations and continents. His films are often marked by euphoric fanfare, and the release of his latest movie “Jailer” is no exception.

As anticipation reached a fever pitch ahead of the release day, the celebrations kicked off in Chennai and Bengaluru, where offices declared an unofficial holiday to honor the release of the much-awaited film. The feverish excitement among fans prompted companies to allow their employees to take the day off to watch the film. In a heartwarming gesture, some companies and theaters in Chennai and Bengaluru offered free tickets to the first few shows of “Jailer” as a tribute to Rajinikanth and his loyal fanbase. The aim was to ensure that no fan is left behind in experiencing the cinematic magic created by the Superstar.

Rajinikanth’s films often transcend geographical boundaries and linguistic barriers, garnering admirers across India and even internationally. His impact on pop culture is undeniable, with his dialogues, gestures, and style becoming iconic references. Rajinikanth’s journey from being a bus conductor to becoming one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema is a testament to his hard work, charisma, and unparalleled connect with his audience.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

