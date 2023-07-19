ADVERTISEMENT
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 21:40:39
Churni Ganguly has made a remarkable name for herself in the Bengali film industry. She has become known for her outstanding performances and has garnered critical acclaim for her work. Her dedication and skill have earned her several prestigious awards, with many of her films receiving accolades at the National Film Awards. With each role she takes on, Churni Ganguly proves her versatility and ability to bring characters to life on the silver screen.

Currently, all eyes are on Churni as she gears up for a highly anticipated project. She is set to be a part of filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The film, helmed by the renowned director, promises to be a compelling love story that will surely captivate audiences nationwide.

Given that, the actress in an interview recently opened up on working with Alia Bhatt and how ‘nepotism’ doesn’t apply for her.

Here’s what Churni Ganguly said

Talking about the film, and the love it’s been getting from the audience, the actress told to News 18, “The response has been tremendous. People are waiting for it and it has been a long wait. I’m getting feedback from all over, especially after the release of the trailer. The premise of the story is so interesting. It promises to be a good entertainer,”

She added on working with Alia Bhatt saying, “Alia is one of those performers who’s extremely talented. People speak about nepotism. There’s so much being said. I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn’t up to the mark and lacks talent. But that’s not the case with Alia.”

Adding on her craft, she added, “She has proved so film after film. She gets into the skin of her roles just like that. She brings life to a role that she plays. She did the same even in this film. We improvised a lot in some of our scenes and a lot of that came from Alia as well,”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

