Comparisons between ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ & ‘Dune’? Director Nag Ashwin’s old video sees him giving an apt response

With Kalki 2898 AD set to release on 27th June 2024, the makers of the film recently unveiled the film’s new poster. The poster featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, has generated immense excitement among fans for its grand scale.

Despite the positive reception, some viewers have drawn parallels between Kalki 2898 AD and Dune. Now, an old video has resurfaced on the internet featuring Nag Ashwin, the director of the much-awaited magnum opus addressing comparisons between his film and the Hollywood blockbuster Dune. Nag Ashwin said, “Yeah! (Laughed) That is because you see sand. Wherever you see sand, it looks like Dune.”

Seeing the Sand Don't say it's Dune

Even some dumbos compared GoatLife with dune becoz of Sand#Kalki2898AD has nothing to do with Dune

It's End of Kaliyug so water scarcity will be there,rivers & other🌊resources disappears so it's dry n sandy#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/akCDxGQsxv — Vaishnu (@VaishnaliS) April 27, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi epic starring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced under Vijayanthi Movies, the film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on 27th June 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be one of the most-anticipated films of this year, where the sheer ensemble that has assembled is a coup in itself. The film is also the first ever Indian film that had a San Diego Comic-Con reveal last year. A teaser of the film was revealed that had flashes and footage of the film with som never-seen-before visuals. In fact, before the big reveal, the film was earlier titled Project-K and it was at the very event, that the film’s title was revealed to be Kalki 2898 AD.