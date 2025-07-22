Deanne Panday Celebrates Ahaan Panday’s Big Debut With Heartfelt Throwback!

Reflecting on his early memories and deep bond with his family, Deanne’s emotional note added a personal touch to the rising star’s cinematic journey.

As Ahaan Panday basks in the success of his debut film Saiyaara, proud mom Deanne Panday takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane. She shares a precious childhood photo of Ahaan, lovingly captioned with memories of his early years—from bubble baths and poojas to his bond with his grandparents.

The emotional note highlights how Ahaan was born premature but grew into a kind, grounded, and humble soul, adored by his family. Deanne’s post also includes snaps with mini Ahaan, family moments, and a solo portrait of the rising star.

As Ahaan Panday steps into the limelight with Saiyaara, his mother’s touching tribute reminds us that behind every rising star is a lifetime of love, memories, and unwavering support. With such a grounded upbringing and strong family values, Ahaan’s journey in Bollywood is off to an inspiring start — promising talent and heart.