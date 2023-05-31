Deepika Padukone asks "Which Naina look is your favorite?

It’s 10 years of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and while the actress is leaving no chance to celebrate her character of Naina Talwar from the film, her fans are also showering love on the actress on social media. Deepika as Naina has ruled over the hearts of the audience and as it’s the 10th anniversary of the film today, a fan has painted the sketch of different avatars of Naina Talwar leaving behind the question to pick their favorite one for the audience.

A fan of Deepika took to her social media and shared creatives in which she made different sketches of Naina Talwar from one that of her wearing spectacles to that of a Holi party one, to the Badtameez Dil one to the transformed Naina Talwar to the Dilliwaali Girlfriend. As she dropped all these avatars of Naina Talwar, her caption reads,

“Which #Naina look is your favourite? 🙃”

Impressed with such an adorable gesture from a fan, Deepika reshared the same on her social media. We see this as an example of the love audience has in their hearts for Deepika’s character of Naina Talwar. As the film also featured Ranbir Kapoor, the chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika was also been loved by the audience.

Apart from this, Deepika has an exciting lineup of films as she will be next seen in ‘Figher’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.