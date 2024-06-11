Deepika Padukone’s start-up plans to raise Rs 50 crore in the next funding round – report

One would remember how actor Deepika Padukone’ recently left everyone mesmerized by sharing her radiant images of dressed in a yellow dress and flaunting her baby bump.

Along with that, Padukone also launched her personal skincare products in the city. These products were available offline and now her company is planning to go big.

According to reports, Padukone’s start-up, 82°E, which has been a direct-to-consumer (D2C) company so far is planning to raise Rs 50 crore in the next funding round with a few investors along with existing ones.

According to a regulatory filing with the Registrar of companies, the company’s shareholders have approved the decision to raise capital. Recently, Entrackr has reported that Padukone’s venture capital film, Ka Enterprises will be joining other investors to raise funding.

Ka Enterprises has had a good history of hacking new startups which have been successful in the past.

Founded in 2021 by Padukone and Jigar Shah, 82°E, a brand based in Mumbai offers a wide range of skincare products for both men and women.

Back in December 2022, the company raised around $7.5 million in a funding round led by DSG Consumer Partners and Ideo Ventures, apart from Padukone’s firm.

According to Tracxn data, the startup made Rs 10.4 crore in revenue from operatuons in financial year 23, which was its first full year in business.

Padukone isn’t the only actor who has ventured into entrepreneurship where the likes of Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others have also been active in the business front with their respective ventures.