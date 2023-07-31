Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read

The upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ has been generating a buzz in the entertainment world, and it roared with the surprising kissing scene between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The on-screen kiss has piqued the curiosity of fans and critics alike, with many applauding the actors’ bold and impactful portrayal.

In a recent interview with News18, Dharmendra opened up about the scene, expressing his delight at the audience’s positive response. He revealed that the unexpected nature of the kiss was what made it so impactful, leaving the viewers pleasantly surprised. The legendary actor recalled a similar kissing scene he had done in ‘Life In A Metro’ with Nafisa Ali, which had also garnered appreciation from audiences.

When narrated the scene by director Karan Johar, Dharmendra admitted he initially didn’t feel excited about it. However, as he and Shabana understood the significance of the moment within the film’s narrative, they both agreed to do it. The actor firmly believes that age should never be a barrier when it comes to portraying romance on-screen. For him, love knows no boundaries, and two individuals can express their affection for each other through a kiss, regardless of their age.

The veteran actors, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, approached the scene with utmost professionalism and comfort, as it was aesthetically shot to maintain the film’s integrity. Their chemistry and camaraderie on set dispelled any awkwardness, resulting in a genuine and heartfelt on-screen moment.

As the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ draws near, audiences are eager to witness the chemistry between these iconic actors and the impact of this unexpected kissing scene on the overall narrative. With their seasoned performances, Dharmendra and Shabana are set to enchant audiences once again and prove that love is timeless and knows no bounds in the world of cinema.

