ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read

The on-screen kiss has piqued the curiosity of fans and critics alike, with many applauding the actors' bold and impactful portrayal.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 Jul,2023 11:45:39
Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read 839210

The upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ has been generating a buzz in the entertainment world, and it roared with the surprising kissing scene between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The on-screen kiss has piqued the curiosity of fans and critics alike, with many applauding the actors’ bold and impactful portrayal.

In a recent interview with News18, Dharmendra opened up about the scene, expressing his delight at the audience’s positive response. He revealed that the unexpected nature of the kiss was what made it so impactful, leaving the viewers pleasantly surprised. The legendary actor recalled a similar kissing scene he had done in ‘Life In A Metro’ with Nafisa Ali, which had also garnered appreciation from audiences.

When narrated the scene by director Karan Johar, Dharmendra admitted he initially didn’t feel excited about it. However, as he and Shabana understood the significance of the moment within the film’s narrative, they both agreed to do it. The actor firmly believes that age should never be a barrier when it comes to portraying romance on-screen. For him, love knows no boundaries, and two individuals can express their affection for each other through a kiss, regardless of their age.

The veteran actors, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, approached the scene with utmost professionalism and comfort, as it was aesthetically shot to maintain the film’s integrity. Their chemistry and camaraderie on set dispelled any awkwardness, resulting in a genuine and heartfelt on-screen moment.

As the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ draws near, audiences are eager to witness the chemistry between these iconic actors and the impact of this unexpected kissing scene on the overall narrative. With their seasoned performances, Dharmendra and Shabana are set to enchant audiences once again and prove that love is timeless and knows no bounds in the world of cinema.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a full-packed entertainer with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the soul of the film! 838886
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a full-packed entertainer with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the soul of the film!
Ranbir Kapoor is all awe and praises for Ranveer Singh as Rocky in RRPK, watch 838345
Ranbir Kapoor is all awe and praises for Ranveer Singh as Rocky in RRPK, watch
Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Indian Flag At The Melbourne Film Festival 837653
Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Indian Flag At The Melbourne Film Festival
Dharmendra Plays A Poet In Karan Johar’s Film, & Here’s Why He Loves It 837550
Dharmendra Plays A Poet In Karan Johar’s Film, & Here’s Why He Loves It
Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again 837179
Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt 835272
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested 839209
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested
Shatrughan Sinha On His ‘Most Favourite’ Mumtaz As She Turns A Year Older On July 31, 2023 839206
Shatrughan Sinha On His ‘Most Favourite’ Mumtaz As She Turns A Year Older On July 31, 2023
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant fails to get caught by Neelam 839208
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant fails to get caught by Neelam
Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina's marriage is over; headed for a divorce 839203
Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina’s marriage is over; couple headed for a divorce
Pawan Kalyan’s Bro..A Charming Take Life & Debt 839196
Pawan Kalyan’s Bro..A Charming Tale of Life & Debt
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted 839193
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted
Read Latest News