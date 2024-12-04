Did Naga Chaitanya Find Love Just A Year After Divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were once the epitome of couple goals in the Telugu film industry. Their 2017 wedding was a grand affair, celebrated by fans and the media alike. But the picture-perfect romance came to an abrupt end in 2021, when the couple announced their divorce, citing mutual consent. While both refrained from sharing details about their split, the aftermath has been anything but quiet.

Given, just a year after his divorce, Naga Chaitanya found love again with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, given their dating rumours back in 2022, making headlines with their engagement announcement in August 2024.

Naga and Sobhita reportedly started dating in 2022, though the couple kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time. In 2023, rumors began swirling after fans spotted them vacationing together, sparking speculation about their growing bond. However, it wasn’t until this year that the couple decided to make things official, much to the surprise of their followers.

Sobhita confirmed their engagement by sharing glimpses of her pre-wedding ceremony on social media. Her caption, “And so it begins!” quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions.

The announcement also reignited discussions about Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha. For a long time, Samantha faced public backlash for the marriage’s breakdown. But with the revelation of Naga’s new relationship, opinions shifted. Some speculated that Naga and Sobhita’s romance might have overlapped with his marriage, although there is no concrete evidence to support this claim.

Adding fuel to the fire, a 2018 clip of Naga surfaced online, in which he admitted to having “two-timed” in a relationship, further complicating the narrative. While he never mentioned names or timelines, fans were quick to draw their own conclusions.

Currently Sobhita’s pictures from her wedding festivities are making headlines, where she donned the perfect ‘glow’ as the new bride. However, while fans still keep wondering about the whereabouts of their relationships, we draw some beautiful lessons on moving on: Life after heartbreak is not about blame or regret but about finding ways to move forward with integrity and grace.