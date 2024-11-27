Did Rashmika Mandanna just confirm ‘Pushpa 3’ in her emotional note?

Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped up her final day of shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule and described the experience as deeply emotional. After an intense day of filming, she flew to Chennai for an event before returning to Hyderabad the same night. Despite knowing it was her last day on set, the significance of the moment didn’t immediately sink in.

“My whole day till late went in shoot. And I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn’t feel like the last day… you know, like hmm, I don’t know how to say,” Rashmika shared. She reflected on how the Pushpa set had become her second home over the last five years, making the farewell particularly challenging.

She admitted to feeling a mix of exhaustion and gratitude. “Out of the 7/8 years, the last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry and finally, it was my last day. Of course, there’s still so much work left and apparently part 2, but it felt different. It felt overwhelming. It felt like it was ending… Some sort of sadness that even I didn’t understand, and suddenly all the emotions came together. The days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me.”

Rashmika also expressed her appreciation for the bond she shared with her co-stars, particularly Allu Arjun, and director Sukumar. “Allu Arjun sir and Sukku sir and the team are the only ones I think who know me the most as a person more than anyone else in the industry,” she noted.

She concluded by saying that November 25, 2024, marked a memorable day in her career—both bittersweet and fulfilling. Despite the emotions, Rashmika remains grateful for the journey and the relationships she built on the Pushpa set.