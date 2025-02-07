Did Someone Just Propose to Nora Fatehi on Her Birthday?

Nora Fatehi, known for her electrifying dance moves, turned 33 on February 6 and gave fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. The actress and performer took to Instagram, sharing a video where she danced joyfully as her friends sang for her. Later, she was seen blowing out the candles on a grand chocolate cake.

Dressed in a dazzling off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, Nora captioned her post, “One of my favourite bdays ever!” She followed it up with a series of pictures from the night, capturing candid moments with her close friends. “Wish I could have this moment for life! I must be the luckiest person! Always surrounded by beautiful souls who lift my spirits,” she wrote.

However, what really caught everyone’s attention was the 16th photo in her post. In the image, a man is seen kneeling while holding Nora’s hand, making it look like a proposal. While it sparked curiosity, it seemed more like a fun moment between friends rather than an actual proposal.

On the professional front, Nora recently collaborated with international music star Jason Derulo for their track Snake. The song’s teaser has already built excitement, promising a fusion of Derulo’s signature pop style with Nora’s Bollywood energy.

Meanwhile, just last month, Nora had to evacuate her home in Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires. Despite the unexpected disruption, she remained active on social media, keeping her fans updated about her projects and life events.