Dinesh Vijan- “Only Maddock Films doing well isn’t enough; I’m excited for YRF & Dharma”

Producer Dinesh Vijan recently shared his perspective on the evolving dynamics of the film industry and the factors driving success. Speaking about the current state of filmmaking, Vijan emphasized the importance of learning from challenges and highlighted how writing has become a key strength for his production house, Maddock Films.

Vijan acknowledged that the film industry is quick to adapt and learn from its experiences. He stressed that the success of Maddock Films alone is not enough and expressed excitement for the lineup of films not only from his banner but also from other production houses. According to him, Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, among others, have an impressive slate of upcoming movies, signaling a promising phase for the industry.

Discussing the highs and lows that are inevitable in filmmaking, Vijan underscored the importance of continuous learning and evolution. He pointed out that this evolution is particularly visible in the writing process, which he believes is a significant strength of Maddock Films. Elaborating on the approach his team follows, Vijan revealed that their scripts typically go through an extensive development phase, often spanning over a year and a half, before entering production.

Looking ahead, Vijan expressed confidence in the quality of storytelling across the industry and predicted that the upcoming year would be an exciting one for Indian cinema. He credited this optimism to the focus on strong, well-developed narratives that resonate with audiences.

As known, Vijan’s Maddock Films recently announced their slate for the horror comedy universe which expands to four years and eight films. Apart from that, he is also producing and presenting other films as well.