Disha Patani Eagerly Awaits New Season Of Anime Demon Slayer

Anime is gaining popularity with mind-blowing visual effects, and the growing craze for it captivates global audiences. With diverse storytelling, unique art styles, and cultural depth, Animesh is transforming into a mainstream entertainment phenomenon beyond its Japanese origins. We are very aware of superstar Rashmika Mandanna’s fondness for Anime, but Disha Patani’s craving for it comes as a surprise. Recently, the actress expressed her anticipation for the new season of her favorite Anime, Demon Slayer.

Disha Patani Anticipates New Season Of Demon Slayer

On Monday, July 1, Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a captivating glimpse of her favorite Anime, Demon Slayer. The fun-filled video and ‘A’ class visual effects look intriguing, and the actress in her story wrote, “When’s the new season’s out (with crying emojis).”

All About Animesh Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is a Japanese manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The show was serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, which ran from February 2016 to May 2020, with 23 volumes. The Anime show follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family gets slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko becomes a Demon.

Disha Patani Work Front

The actress recently appeared in Kalki2898AD alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film also casts Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and many others in a cameo. The film is creating a buzz with a massive box office collection of 550 across the globe.