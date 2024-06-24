Disha Patani showers love on ‘beautiful sister,’ Khushboo as she posts lovely images

While actor Disha Patani continues to not only make an impression with her acting roles, she sets social media on fire time and again when she posts images of herself either from photoshoots or candids. Leaving everyone mesmerized with her looks and hotness, Patani is always setting things ablaze with her looks and fashion sense.

On a completely parallel note, her sister, Khushboo Patani is an ex Indian Army officer, a nutritionist and a trainer who keeps posting videos of different types educating about self defense, health and even motivational words. Taking a slight shift, Khushboo decided to dress in a beautiful pink salwar kameez and get her own photoshoot done out in nature.

Sharing an array of images and looking great, Khushboo’s images got instant attention. And her sister as well, Disha did not cease to offer her love to her as she went on to comment, ‘my beautiful sister’ followed by two heart emojis.

Khushboo reciprocated the love and said ‘@dishapatani thanks my beautiful sister’. Many others, that include Mouni Roy, who is known to be extremely close to Disha Patani went on to send her love to Khushboo, which was also acknowledged by her.

On her workfront, Disha Patani has a pivotal role to play in Kalki 2898 AD, and also played an antagonist in the March release, Yodha.