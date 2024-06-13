Disha Patani turns 32: The actress who has slowly graduated to being the next female action star

Actress Disha Patani might have had a small appearance in her debut Hindi film, M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story but did not take a long time to make an impact with her projects ahead. While her roles in Baaghi 2 and Radhe earned her commercial success and solidified her presence, the actress would have definitely yearned for something else.

And that she did receive in films like Malang and Ek Villain Returns. Especially her character in Malang, which continues to be one of her most acclaimed roles was one of her first characters where she turned grey and the twist of the film that included her right at the centre of things saw the film do well commercially and earned Patani critical love as well.

Even though, Patani has been in the news pertaining to her personal life more often than not, her social media presence is one to watch out for. Apart from being glamourous best and showcasing her natural beauty on Instagram, the actress also makes sure to showcase her human side which strikes the perfect balance.

Her love for animals and care for her loved ones is something the fans adore about her immensely.

But lately, the one thing that was especially stood out the most is her action prowess of which one will find abundant videos on social media. Patani keeps posting videos of how she is fierce and does some scintillating action all by herself with finesse.

And it seems that this presence of Patani has been noticed by filmmakers, where she recently did some action in the film, Yodha and also being a part of one of the biggest films of this year, Kalki 2898 AD – Patani’a single glimpse was enough to get attention.

A whirlwind kick was her introductory shot and her fans went gaga over it.

Today marks the actress’ 32nd birthday, and while she is still finding her footing in the entertainment industry, she has definitely carved a presence that makes her stand out and especially with us barely having any female action superstars, who can do the kicking and punching themselves with acrobatics, we can certainly watch out for her.

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD that is up for release soon, the actress has two other mega projects later this year in the form of the PAN India film, Kanguva and the large ensemble-led film, Welcome To The Jungle.

We wish the actress a very Happy Birthday.