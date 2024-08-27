Does Jr. NTR have a double role in ‘Devara – Part 1’?

Easily one of the biggest and most-anticipated films of this year, Devara – Part 1 is all set to finally have a release after much delay and waiting. This project is indeed all the more special as this is the first project of NTR after the magnum opus film, RRR which did wonders globally. Now, the film is up for a mega theatrical release exactly one month from now.

So far, the film has released multiple assets which include a romantic song, a teaser and a few other posters as well. But now, that the countdown has officially begun to the big day of release in theaters, today marked a day to share something special indeed.

A poster was shared that features NTR in the front but the catch is, that there is not one but two NTR Jr. in that poster. This leads one to believe if the film will have a double role for Jr. NTR.

As Janhvi Kapoor shared the poster, it read, ‘The Faces of Fear’ – where one had NTR will longer hair and the other with shorter hair. It might be a case of two looks for Jr. NTR from two different timelines but we will have to wait and see that.

Mark your calendars for what is sure to be an epic release, as ‘Devara: Part 1’ gears up to storm theaters worldwide on 27th September 2024.