Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday opens up about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana

For the second instalment, Ananya Panday has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. She confidently stated that age should not be a concern for the audience while watching the film. Ananya emphasized that the age difference between actors has always existed

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Aug,2023 22:15:50
Ananya Panday, the young and talented actress, recently addressed the 14-year age gap between herself and Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2. During the trailer launch of the movie, she confidently stated that age should not be a concern for the audience while watching the film. Ananya emphasized that the age difference between actors has always existed, and people should focus on their performances rather than fixating on age. “As long as two actors are suitable for their respective roles, it’s perfectly acceptable,” she said, as quoted by NDTV.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, is gearing up for what he calls “the most dangerous performance” of his life in Dream Girl 2. Sharing the film’s trailer, the actor requested his fans to shower him with love and support.

The first installment of Dream Girl featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh, and it was a huge success. For the second installment, Ananya Panday has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The movie revolves around the quirky tale of Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann), who works at a call center and talks to people in the voice of a girl named Pooja. This leads to amusing and chaotic situations as everyone competes for Pooja’s attention.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, promises to be another rib-tickling comedy that will captivate audiences with its hilarious storyline and the chemistry between Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana. With this talented duo at the forefront, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release to witness their spectacular on-screen performances and entertaining banter.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

