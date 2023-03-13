Dashing actor Arjun Aneja, who has enthralled audiences in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, the actor has been roped in for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The source adds, the show is a musical romantic drama film directed by Sameer Vidwans. Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, it stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film is expected to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

We buzzed Arjun but could not get through to him.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.