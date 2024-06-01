Exclusive: Child actors Vidhaan Sharma and Hridansh Parekh bag Nitesh Tiwari’s epic-drama Ramayana

Ace film maker Nitesh Tiwari’s epic-drama Ramayana is on to its shoot stage. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi playing the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Recently, a video footage from the sets of Ramayana, showing the architecture of the ancient period being constructed, went viral. The 12-second video showed under-construction images featuring numerous pillars and wooden walls. Some dome structures were also seen which were quite similar to a temple.

In February 2024, there were reports suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor had undergone extensive voice and diction training for his role in the upcoming Ramayana movie. According to India Today, the director of the movie, known for the film Dangal, is putting in a lot of effort to ensure thorough preparation before the filming begins.

It is believed through various media reports that Tiwari has established a dedicated team to focus on the dialogue and diction aspects of the project. In addition to diction, special attention is being given to the costumes in order to perfect the appearance of the main character. According to reports from India Today, Tiwari has enlisted the help of a diction expert to work with Ranbir Kapoor, ensuring that the delivery of the dialogue aligns with the director’s vision for the film.

We now hear of child actors Vidhaan Sharma and Hridansh Parekh playing important roles in the film.

As per a reliable source, “Vidhaan Sharma will play the younger version of Bharat while Hridansh will play Shatrughn’s younger part.”

Vidhaan Sharma has appeared in OTT projects Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, The Verdict – Nanavati V/s State, 7 Days Without You, Broken But Beautiful 3 etc. As for Hridansh, he has been featured in Freddy, Shastry Viruddh Shastry, Dukaan etc.

We buzzed the child actors but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.