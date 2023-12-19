Exclusive: Child artist Ayan Khan roped in for Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion

Child artist Ayan Khan is all set to entertain audiences in new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion. The film has been helmed by filmmaker Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is based on the life experiences of the first Paralympic gold medalist from India, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Kabir had previously directed the cricket historical 83. His notable works include Kabul Express, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Earlier, Kartik, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, to share a new poster of himself from Chandu Champion, and also pen a note about a single-shot war scene from the film. Sharing a poster of himself in which he is seen wielding a gun, Kartik wrote, “This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you Kabir Khan sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime.”

We reached out to Ayan’s parents but did not get revert till we filed the story.

