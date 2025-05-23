Exclusive Interview: Kush Jotwani On Anurag Basu, Metro…In Dino And More

What happens when a young talent gets a chance to work with the master craftsman of Indian cinema, Anurag Basu?

We are talking about Kush Jotwani, who exclusively spoke to us on IWMBUZZ. Kush whose performance and confidence have caught everyone’s attention recently. Amidst the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’s thriller series ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’, Kush spoke openly with us about his journey, struggles and success. The experience of working under the direction of Anurag Basu, his strength to overcome rejection and his efforts to leave his mark on the screen was a special part of this conversation.

Kush first talks about how ‘Knock Knock’ happened for him, ‘I had my DDD (Dil Dosti Dilemma) release lined up & promotions were going on is exactly the time when I got my audition for Adheer. I cracked it & we got into discussing the details in depth. I’d say I manifested getting this role because I strongly believed something different was coming my way.’

Kush talks about what was it like working with Anurag Basu?, ‘I have only learned and learned skillset & what goes around working under such a master of creator in Indian cinema. Basu sir guided me through with very minimal guidance but we got what we wanted to achieve and that’s only because of his seamless direction. And a bit of my talent haha.’

He talked about his role in Metro… In Dino, ‘Well there’s not much to tell though, I’m working as a corporate executive who faces challenges in handling his life.’

Kush reveals the biggest challenge he faced during the shoot, ‘Honestly, it was seamless. You do feel a certain way when you’re working with such dignitaries & on a film set for the first time under the supervision of Mr. Anurag Basu. You do happen to feel nervous but it’s a part of the process, have faith in it and believe that a project is always made with a team. You are never solely at it. That gave me confidence and as we proceeded with the shoot days things got at ease and we had a great time working. I did!’

When asked how was his transition from web shows to films? He said, ‘I feel there’s no transition yet. It’s time to work and work is amazing on both ends. Though the way they treat their projects has differences it’s lovely how they do it too.’

Kush also talks about if he ever faced rejection that hit him hard? How did he bounce back?

He said, ‘You face rejection on a daily basis. From minor to major. Work rejections are a part of the job. You need your skin to accept it. That’s what is going to make you grow & be a humbler human. Initially, it breaks you but very soon in life you realise it’s okay! Let’s move on.’

On being asked what excites him the most about Knock Knock Kaun Hai? He said, ‘It’s diversified emotions. The graph gets more intense as you watch it. The characters are so well balanced & the actors have done so well. This show is about thrilling actions, drama, suspense and a murderer around the hunt. Personally my favourite genre.’

Kush boldly talks about the personal struggle he overcame in his journey so far. He said, ‘To be able to speak confidently and represent myself. I was weak at it but I’m getting better.’

Lastly on being asked what is success for him? He replied, To feel content with where you have reached today. Money, fame all those sorts of things don’t define it for me. For me, it’s the most important to feel satisfied about all the hard work put in since the first day and making it here. I know how the grind is, I know how it is to keep it going. I’ve conditioned myself through it, I’ve lived it. Today I feel successful that my past self can look at and be proud of.’

His upcoming film Metro…In Dino, releasing on the 4th of July, 2025. Directed by Anurag Basu.