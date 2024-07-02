Exclusive: Raghav Binani to feature in Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor starrer film Kapkapii

Actor Raghav Binani who has featured in films like Mili, Selfiee, Shakuntala Devi, Animal, Tarla etc and has been part of TV shows like Pishachini, Anupamaa etc, will be seen playing an interesting role in the upcoming film Kapkapiii, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor as leads. The film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment. The film is directed by Sangeeth Sivan.

This film is the adaptation to Hindi of the famous Malayalam film Romancham released in 2023, which went on to be one of the big blockbusters of Malayalam cinema. The comedy horror film was directed by Jithu Madhavan in his directorial debut and produced by Johnpaul George, Girish Gangadharan and Joby George under the banner of Guppy Films and Johnpaul George Productions. Based on a real-life incident faced by the director and his friends during their college days, the Malayalam film starred Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Abin Bino, Anantharaman Ajay and Afsal.

The film traverses the journey of a few friends who play the Ouija board game and experience the mysterious presence of a spirit in their house. The consequences of these games and how it changes the lives of these friends form the crux of the story.

We buzzed Raghav but did not hear from him.

