Sachiin KKhurana, who has enthralled audiences in projects like Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Aapki Antara, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Hostages, has bagged a new movie. As per a reliable source, Sachiin will be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Gumraah’.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, ‘Gumraah’ is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Based on true events, the crime thriller features Aditya in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars. Mrunal on the other hand will be seen playing a cop. Ronit Roy is also a part of the cast.

We reached out to Sachiin, but did not get revert.

