Young actress Medha Shankar who has featured in projects Shaadisthan, Dil Bekaraar, Beecham House will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film. Ace film maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is known for films like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai franchise, is presently working on a film titled 12th Fail.

12th Fail will be directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and will feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Maruti Nandan Pachauri is the Production Manager of the film. It is reportedly a text-to-screen adaptation of author Anurag Pathak’s bestseller of the same name. The book which is inspired by true events revolves around the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a village boy from an impoverished background who fails in his 12th standard exams. Yet with his passion, he becomes an IPS officer.

We now hear of Medha Shankar playing an integral role in the film.

We buzzed Medha but did not get through to her.

