Nushrratt Bharuccha, the popular Bollywood beauty, is all set to be seen next in a drama-thriller titled Akelli. Set in Iraq, Akelli showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

Akelli is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debut as a director with this film. It is produced by Dashami Studioz’ Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

Now, we hear, actor Sunny Gill Ambarsariya, who has entertained the masses in movies like Chhapaak, Band Vaaje, and Dakuaan Da Munda 2, will be seen in the movie.

We reached out to the actor but did not get revert.

