Exclusive: Urvashi Rautela and Sonnalli Seygall to feature in film Idiots

Model and actress Urvashi Rautela who has featured in Bollywood films Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti, Great Grand Masti etc, was recently seen shooting for the film Idiots in Faridabad and Bhopal. Actress Sonnalli Seygall who has featured in films Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Wedding Pulav etc, was also spotted shooting for the above-said film. The film Idiots is produced by Gopal Kanda, Pratima Dutta and Kashish Khan with Vinay Sharma being the Director.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Kunj Anand, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra playing integral roles in the film. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

We now hear of Urvashi Rautela and Sonnalli Seygall playing important roles in the film. The two talented and gorgeous-looking actors, we hear, have interesting roles in the film.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

