F1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Brad Pitt’s F1 Inches Past 53 Cr Mark at Indian Box Office

The Hollywood film F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has collected a total of 53.07 crores at the Indian box office in 12 days.

According to the data on Sacnilk, the film had a very strong opening, where the English version was liked the most in the first weekend. On the 12th day, the second Tuesday, the film earned around 0.3 crores, while the total occupancy was 14.80%.

The day-wise collection so far is as follows, First week: 35.5 crore, Second weekend: 15.2 crore, Monday: 2.07 crore, Tuesday: 0.3 crore.

F1 is a racing drama starring Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris.

This film depicts the thrill and emotions of the world of racing in a very brilliant way. The film is getting a good response in India, especially among English audiences.

The audience is liking the story and visuals of the film. Especially Brad Pitt’s racing driver style is impressing the audience a lot. Technology, camera work and background music have made the film even more exciting. This is the reason why the film is getting a good response not only in metro cities but also in tier 2 cities.

The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Monolith Pictures, Apple Studios and Dawn Apollo Films. Now it remains to be seen how much more the film gains momentum at the box office in the coming days.

