An account posted an image on their Instagram story, which featured several pillars and concealed, revealing only a glimpse of a temple-like dome structure. The image has now been deleted though.

It was only yesterday when it was reported that the magnum opus and one of the most-awaited projects in recent times – Ramayana went on floors.

Even in its nascent stages of planning and development, the film has already created such a stir mainly because of the casting decision. Proving to be another mega collaboration of the Hindi and South entertainment industries, one knows that the director Nitesh Tiwari has roped in Ranbir Kapoor to play Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi to play Goddess Sita and Rocking Star Yash to play Ravana.

We reported on how the makers were set to begin day 1 shoot of Ramayana yesterday and that just accentuated further where an image from the sets started doing the rounds and went viral.

The caption of the image read, “Ramayana Day 1”. But it seems the image has been deleted already.

The makers have said to be doing extensive research along with meticulous planning for the ambitious project. It is also known that this film will be a three-part film franchise where the first part will be the introduction of Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita, and the 14-year vanvas.

The second part Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face, and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat, and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.