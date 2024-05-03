First Look: King Nagarjuna Akkineni raises intrigue with his look in Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’

This year certainly seems to belong to the South more than ever, where some of the biggest projects that are set to have a release soon have southern megastars and exhibit some intriguing storylines.

Along similar lines, the highly anticipated social drama, ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’ by the acclaimed national award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, is being touted as one of the most awaited upcoming mythological pan-Indian films. Taking global television screens by storm tonight, King Nagarjuna Akkineni’s official first look from the film was unveiled exclusively on Star Sports last evening, heightening anticipation for the magnum opus.

Premiered during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals IPL game, King Nagarjuna Akkineni’s first look showcases him in a powerful stance with an air of mystery. He is seen walking under an umbrella in heavy pouring rain, surrounded by trucks of liquid cash, symbolising the film’s title Kubera, known as the god of wealth. Dressed sharply in a shirt, trousers and sporting glasses, the actor has immensely elevated expectations from the social drama.

Check out his first look here:

Meanwhile, earlier, the first look of actor Dhanush from ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’ was unveiled, earning a thrilling response from audiences nationwide.

‘Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kubera’ boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’ is a multilingual pan-India film shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.