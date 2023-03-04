Wedding days are among the most important and memorable events in a person’s life, and brides often spend months searching for the perfect dress, jewellery to wear on their special day. With each passing year, new trends emerge in the world of bridal wear, offering brides a wide range of styles and options to choose from. Today, we bring you a list of wedding trends by Bollywood brides.

Ditching Red Lehenga: Bollywood celebs have paved the way to make a new custom of wearing white, pink, yellow, or other pastel colours at weddings and ditching the red lehenga saga. Ditching the classic red lehenga saga, right from Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt, these divas did not wear red but rather chose another lehenga colour for their special day. Alia wore the most stunning, ethereal-looking Sabyasachi ivory and gold sheer saree for her wedding. Anushka Ranjan wore a dreamy AF lavender lehenga for her wedding, by designer Mohini Chabria.

Personalized Kaleeras: Customised wedding kaleeras are so much in the fashion of late, as it reflects one’s personality and also add charm to honour the love of life. Kiara Advani, who recently tied the knot was in news for her customized Kaleere. Her sacred bangles were an ode to her love for Sidharth. It featured Sid’s beloved dog Oscar who passed away last year, and their favorite travel destination Rome. Alia, too, got her kaleera customized to show her love for Ranbir. Her dainty bangles comprised of clouds, waves, stars, sun, sunflowers, doves of love and of course Ranbir’s favorite symbol ‘infinity’.

Elegant Chain Mangalsutra: Mangalsutra is one of the most loved pieces of jewellery after marriage. It is a symbol of a married woman. Now a day, actresses are opting for elegant chain mangalsutra instead of a heavy gold mangalsutra. Alia opted for a simple mangalsutra. She was spotted in a simple gold thread with two black beads on either side and a very tiny solitaire in the centre. Katrina can easily wear her mangalsutra as a stylish necklace. She opted for a gold necklace with numerous black beads on either side with two solitaires in the centre.

