From mid-air trailer launch to Times Square: Yodha conquers the box office on its opening day

Yodha is emerging as a box office success. The film’s strong opening weekend numbers are a testament to the effectiveness of the strategies employed by the marketing team. From a mid-air trailer launch to a Times Square takeover and a unique comic book release, the marketing strategies employed for Yodha have been nothing short of groundbreaking. Despite the challenging circumstances of Ramzan, Yodha managed to make a remarkable debut at the box office, raking in an impressive 4.25 crore on its opening day. This achievement is a testament to the film’s strong word-of-mouth promotion.

The journey of Yodha began with a spectacular mid-air trailer launch, a move that not only captured attention but also set the tone for the film’s adventurous narrative. Inviting media fraternity guests on a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad under the guise of a press conference was a stroke of genius. The surprise trailer launch amidst the clouds at 37,000 feet showcased the team’s creativity and commitment to engaging their audience in an unprecedented manner.

The team behind Yodha opted for an unconventional outdoor campaign strategy. While Hindi movie posters are a common sight in this iconic location, Yodha went a step further by introducing an anamorphic 3D outdoor billboard at Times Square. This innovative approach provided viewers with a mesmerizing three-dimensional experience that left an indelible mark on their minds. Recognizing the potential to expand the Yodha universe beyond the confines of the silver screen, the team launched an adventure-thriller comic book titled Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship. Collaborating with Pratilipi Comics, this pulse-raising comic book offered fans a deeper dive into the world of Yodha.

Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film benefited not only from its innovative marketing strategies but also from the combined talent and vision of its creators.