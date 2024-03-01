Unforgettable experience: Yodha trailer launch delivers thrills at 37,000 feet

The trailer launch of Yodha arranged by the team, including the PR, cast and producers, in mid-air was undoubtedly a groundbreaking and innovative approach to promoting a film. The decision to unveil the trailer at 37,000 feet above ground, amidst the clouds, added an element of excitement and exclusivity to the event that is unparalleled in the territory of Indian cinema. By inviting media fraternity guests on a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad under the guise of a press conference, only to surprise them with the trailer launch, the team behind Yodha demonstrated a level of creativity and commitment to engaging their audience that is truly commendable. Providing journalists with tablets and earphones to experience the trailer firsthand while soaring through the sky further enhanced the immersive nature of the event, allowing attendees to have an adventurous cinematic experience.

Following the exhilarating trailer launch amidst the clouds, producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, alongside the star-studded cast comprising Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, took the opportunity to engage with the media onboard the flight. Post-launch, the team mingled with journalists, eagerly seeking their feedback and reactions to the trailer’s unveiling. Amidst the buzzing atmosphere of the aircraft cabin, conversations flowed freely as the producers and cast members shared insights into the making of the film and their experiences filming the high-octane action sequences.

Karan Johar, known for his keen understanding of audience preferences, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response, while the cast members shared their excitement about the film’s forthcoming release. Their presence onboard only added glamour to the event. This unique trailer launch not only generated buzz and anticipation for Yodha but also sets a new standard for film promotion in the Indian industry. It showcases the willingness of the team to push boundaries and think outside the box, ultimately creating an unforgettable experience for both the media and the audience. As a result, Yodha is poised to not only be a trendsetter in terms of its content but also in its approach to marketing and promotion. Yodha is scheduled to release on 15th March, 2024.