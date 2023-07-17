"Calling us a fraternity is futile": Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha

Karan Johar has reacted to the clash between two highly anticipated films, Merry Christmas and Yodha. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and has been generating immense buzz among moviegoers. However, the film’s release date announcement, which coincided with the release date of Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha, seems to have stirred controversy.

Taking to new social media platform, Threads, Karan Johar, who is known for his outspoken nature, shared a cryptic post expressing his opinion on the clash. He stated, “Calling us a fraternity is futile,” hinting at the lack of unity within the film industry. Johar’s remark suggests that clashes between films have become a recurring issue, with filmmakers often prioritizing their own projects over supporting their colleagues.

He wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.”

For the unversed, Merry Christmas is slated to get released on 15th December and so is Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. And it looks like Karan Johar is not very happy with the same.

Both films boast star-studded casts and promising storylines. While Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Yodha showcases Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in highly anticipated action-packed roles. The clash between these two movies has sparked discussions about the impact it may have on their box office performances.