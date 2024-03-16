Yodha vs. Bastar: The Naxal Story Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra’s movie dominates opening day against Adah Sharma’s film

March 15 marked a significant day for the Indian box office as two highly anticipated films, Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story, clashed head-on. With stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna in Yodha, and Adah Sharma leading Bastar: The Naxal Story, both movies brought diverse narratives and genres to the table.

Yodha, an action-packed thriller, promised adrenaline-pumping sequences and high-octane drama, while Bastar: The Naxal Story delved into the harrowing realities of Naxalite attacks in the Bastar region, offering a gripping portrayal of societal turmoil. Despite their distinct narratives, the clash between these films intensified the competition

Despite its compelling storyline and stellar performances, Bastar: The Naxal Story struggled to make a significant dent at the box office, managing a mere Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. The clash with Yodha undoubtedly impacted its performance, with occupancy rates hovering around 7.97%, primarily driven by night shows, as reported by Sacnilk.com. On the other hand, Yodha fared marginally better, raking in an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film showcased commendable Hindi occupancy rates of 13.86%.

Written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha sees Siddharth Malhotra play an off-duty soldier aboard a passenger plane hijacked by terrorists. Directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film sees her play a tough cop who vows to destroy naxals who have taken lives and destroys a lot of national assets through the years.