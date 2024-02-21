Post Megham Karukatha, Raashii Khanna to shine in upcoming film Yodha

Raashii Khanna, the popular actress in South, who made her debut in 2013 with the critically acclaimed film Madras Café, has been captivating audiences with her talent and charm. With each project, she has showcased versatility and a commitment to her craft, earning her a significant place in the hearts of fans. From regional cinema to now making her mark in Bollywood, Raashii’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable.

Raashii’s rise to prominence has been marked by memorable performances, and her collaboration with Dhanush in the viral song Megham Karukatha only added to her popularity. The chemistry between the two actors garnered widespread praise. Now, her latest venture, Yodha, is generating buzz among movie enthusiasts, and for all the right reasons. Set to release on March 15, the film stars Khanna alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, promising an exciting cinematic experience for audiences.

In Yodha, Raashii is poised to showcase her acting prowess once again, sharing the screen with established stars like Malhotra and Patani. Her ability to adapt to different characters and narratives speaks volumes about her dedication to her craft. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and backed by Dharma Productions, the film presents Raashii with an opportunity to explore a new dimension of her acting abilities.