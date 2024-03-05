Raashii Khanna embraces childhood dream with Yodha’s role

The upcoming action thriller film, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, among others, has been garnering attention for its intense storyline and gripping performances. However, what adds an intriguing layer to the film is Raashii Khanna’s portrayal of Mehreen Katyal, a government official tasked with negotiations. Interestingly, during the trailer launch event, Raashii shared a personal anecdote that sheds light on her journey to becoming the character she portrays on screen.

Raashii, known for her versatile roles in South and Hindi movies, revealed that her childhood dream was to become an IAS officer, a dream that was eventually side tracked by destiny’s call to the world of cinema. She said, “I have always wanted to be an IAS officer, and I think destiny brought me into cinema. I was very lucky to play this role because I saw that side! I play the role of a government official who is responsible for negotiations. There was always this intensity on set, while reading the script they said that you’re the “lady YODHA” on ground who’s negotiating and I realized the importance of communication, and how important it is in such situations. So there is a lot I take away from this film”

The makers of the upcoming action thriller Yodha orchestrated a trailer launch event unlike any other. Setting the stage at an altitude of 37,000 feet above ground level, aboard a plane, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation and excitement. With the storyline revolving around an off-duty soldier grappling with a hijacked plane, the choice of venue for the trailer launch added a layer of realism and intensity to the event.