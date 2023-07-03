Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for 'due bills', line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’

Amid Gadar 2’s high-end anticipation, Ameesha Patel has come forward to voice her concerns regarding the mismanagement of the production. Patel pointed out certain issues, stating that several technicians, including makeup artists and costume designers, had not received their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions, the production company associated with the film.

However, Patel acknowledged the intervention of Zee Studios, emphasizing their professionalism in resolving the payment discrepancies. She commended Zee Studios for stepping in and ensuring that all the pending dues were settled, highlighting the company’s commitment to professionalism and fair practices.

In one statement, she mentioned, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions. Yes, they did not.” Ameesha added, “But Zee Studios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company.”

She added in another tweet, saying, Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!!”

To this, Line Producer, Mohan Singh tweeted, “As the line producer for the much-anticipated film Gadar 2, slated for shooting in Chandigarh, I can be reached at +919417161344. All the movie expenses have been personally handled by me, leaving no outstanding balance. We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project”