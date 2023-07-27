Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Ferociously Smashes Pakistani With His Action

Gadar 2 Trailer is out. Sunny Deol returns to the screen with his iconic action sequence. The trailer was released on Wednesday. It is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha featuring charismatic couple Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The duo once again united to amaze their fans.

Inside Gadar 2 Trailer

The most awaited trailer begins with the protest scenes on the streets in Pakistan. In comparison, an Indian soldier warns Tara Singh about the probability of war with India. After the action scenes, Sunny Deol says, “Tusi Tara Singh nu pehchante nahi Dushmano pucho Tara Singh kon hai?.”

Later, the trailer shows the happily married life of Tara and Sakina with their son Jeete. However, as the video goes on, Jeete is shown trapped in Pakistani jail where he is being torched. He also warns the Pakistani army and forces that if his father comes, everyone will be in pieces that no one can count on.

The trailer escalates into intense action as Tara Singh enters Pakistan to rescue his son. Later the father and son duo fight to win against the Pakistani army.

Gadar 2 was announced in 2021. And the release date of the film is 11th August in theatres. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s sequel film OMG2.

