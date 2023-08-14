Gadar 2 vs. OMG 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Continues To Beat Akshay Kumar

The battleground of the Indian box office has witnessed an electrifying clash between two cinematic powerhouses, as “Gadar 2” and “OMG 2” continue to captivate audiences and set the cash registers ringing. With Day 4 numbers coming in, it’s clear that both films are holding their ground, promising to create new records and cement their place in cinematic history.

As per reports in Business Today, Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2 has set the cash registers on fire as it is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark today. The film is estimated to have made Rs 168.18 crore at the domestic box office within four days of its release. Gadar 2 collected Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 52 crore on its first Sunday, and may earn around Rs 33 crore on its first Monday. Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 superhit film Gadar, also directed by Anil Sharma.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer satirical comedy OMG 2, on the other hand, is likely to cross the Rs 50 crore mark today. The film is estimated to have made around Rs 54.06 crore in its four-day-long theatrical run. OMG 2 collected Rs 10.26 crore on its first Friday, Rs 15.30 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 17.50 crore on its first Sunday and is likely to earn around Rs 11 crore on its first Monday.

