Good News: Kartik Aaryan wraps up shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans excited

Kartik Aaryan has finally finished the shooting of his upcoming film aka Satyaprem Ki Katha. After completing the shoot, he took to his social media handle to share some latest pics. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 May,2023 11:53:06
Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest and most admired young actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been a part of the entertainment space for many years. However, the kind of success and popularity that he’s managed to achieve in the past few years is at a different level altogether.

With every coming day the excitement among the audience to watch Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is constantly rising. Having seen its intriguing teaser, the audience is fully drenched in the fever of this upcoming romantic musical love saga. Now, to give fire to the rising excitement of the audience, here comes a piece of good news that the film wrapped its final schedule earlier this morning with the entire team.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Kartik Aaryan’s end

The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma. As finally, the film has wrapped its final schedule, we can’t wait to see this pure love story in the theaters on 29th June 2023. Check out some of the best moments here –

Moreover, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. While the larger-than-life visuals have grabbed the eyeballs, its music is also something that is been loved by the masses. A few days back, ’Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser, has seen a great demand coming from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

Absolutely amazing and fantastic right? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

