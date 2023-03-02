Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the finest and most admired and appreciated actors and performing artistes that we have ever had in this country. The man is truly a ruler of hearts in the true and genuine sense of the term and well, that’s why, for more than 40 years, he’s been ruling and winning hearts of one and all as a Pan-India superstar. Be it doing good quality work in the South regional entertainment industry or being a part of projects that are relevant in Hindi, our very own ‘Rajini Anna’s has done it all and in the genuine sense of the term. For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting and wondering about his upcoming project aka ‘Thalaivar 170’. Well, finally folks, we have some special clarity for you all.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ has been announced by Lyca Productions. The movie is set to be directed by TG Gnanavel and the music will be provided by Anirudh.

For the unversed, currently, Rajinikanth is working on the Sun Pictures film titled ‘Jailer’ and daughter Aishwarya’s film aka ‘Lal Salmaan’.

Well, how exciting and wonderful is that update ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com