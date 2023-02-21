Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one person who needs no introduction. The man is a sensation and a superstar in the true sense of the term and well, no wonder, anything and everything that he does in public manages to win hearts of everyone and in the best way possible. He’s a man of the masses and that’s why, the audience connect with me deeply at an emotional level and for real. Given the fact that his last few movies didn’t do as well as he would have liked to, it was important for Pathaan to work well in cinemas.

Right from the very beginning, Pathaan was sending shockwaves in the Hindi entertainment industry in the country. Well today, as far as global box office is concerned ladies and gentlemen, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has now crossed as much as 1000 crores globally. The movie released on January 25.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Raj Films and the entire team good luck and congratulations for the success of the movie. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com