Good News: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer movie to release on THIS date

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are two of the most loved and admired individuals in the country at present. Both of them enjoy a humongous presence in the industry and well, we love them for all the right reasons. While Shahid is a lot senior to Kriti in terms of both age and experience, Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has been doing a terrific job in the entertainment space in the last few years and well, that’s why, we genuinely love her for all the nice and lovely reasons. Ever since the time the news was announced that they both were set to work in a movie together, netizens as well as fans became extremely happy and how. The movie which is an untitled one has already managed to grab a lot of love and affection from the fans ever since the first poster was announced.

Well, guess what folks? Now, we have some clarity in terms of the release timing as well. As per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is set to arrive on 7th December. The movie is still untitled and it also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The movie is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

